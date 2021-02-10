SPRUCE PINE — Staff Sgt. John Foster Pace, 83, died February 7, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel in Russellville. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.