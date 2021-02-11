SPRUCE PINE — Staff Sgt. John Foster Pace, age 83 of Spruce Pine, Alabama passed away Sunday February 7, 2021 at Russellville Hospital after a brief illness.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Benjamin and Oma Pace and his wife, Sandra Gilbert Pace.
John is survived by his children, son, Kenneth Ray Pace Sr. (Shirley), daughters, Barbara Gail Young (Allen), Sandra Karan Vincent (Danny) and Pamela Joy Oliver (DeWayne). John had 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
John proudly served his country for 39-plus years in the Army National Guard, where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired in 2012 from Waverlee Homes as a Forklift Operator.
Visitation will be today, February 11, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama with Bobby Bolton and Lonnie Oldag officiating. Interment will take place at Franklin Memory Gardens following the funeral service.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that all family and friends practice social distancing and to wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
