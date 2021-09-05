FLORENCE — John Frank Roccato, age 67, of Florence, passed away September 3, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10, 2021, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
John was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Columbo Roccato; mother, Mary Corsello; and the mother of his children, Lillian Ann Bird Roccato.
Survivors include his children, John A. Roccato (Brittney) and Christina Roccato (Tim Blackstock); and grandchildren, Isabella, Aidan, Nathaniel, Lillian and Braxton.
John grew up in Philadelphia, where his childhood nickname was “Johnny Moon”. He was a master carpenter as well as a local musician, singer and songwriter. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and Glenwood Nursing Home for their loving care.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented