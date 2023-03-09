LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — John Graham Hutton, 90, died March 6, 2023 Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorable in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

