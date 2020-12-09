FLORENCE
Gregg Davis, 50, died December 7, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
A service will be held directly following a visitation on December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams (formerly Spry-Williams) Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama.
Gregg was born in Birmingham, Alabama on June 5, 1970. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Gregg owned the House of Vacuums in East Florence for over 15 years as well as Zoom Express Carwash in Sheffield until eventually retiring earlier this year. He spent the majority of his adult life in Florence raising his two daughters whom he loved dearly. Gregg was a dedicated father who never missed a ballgame, banquet, graduation, or any other milestone in between. To know Gregg was to love him. He had the most generous heart and a fun-loving spirit that will be remembered by many. He was always ready to greet you with a friendly handshake or a big “Roll Tide!”
He is survived by his fianceé, Marla Harbin; his parents, Mike and Wanda Davis; his daughters, Kelsey Smith (Jordan) and Kalyn Pounders (Collin); his brother, Scott Davis (Brandi) and their three children, and his grandmothers, Johnnie Davis and Muzette Byars.
Gregg will always be fondly remembered, loved, and greatly missed!
As his daughters spent many years attending Shoals Christian School, memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to SCS at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/FLAME or by texting FLAME to 71777
