IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — John Edward Hargett, 94, Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 24, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee followed by a private burial.
John was a lifelong resident of Cherokee. He was the owner and operator of a TV repair shop in Sheffield. John loved playing checkers and being out in the fields metal detecting.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Hargett; daughter, Glenda Gaisser; grandson, Chad Woodis; parents, John Howard and Jennie Louise Halliburton Hargett; and brothers, J. L. and Mickey Hargett.
John is survived by his daughter, Betty Woodis (Bob); brother, Grady Hargett; sister, Joyce Carson; grandchildren, Darian Underwood (Andy), Brock Woodis, Monte Gaisser, Jr., and Martin Gaisser; and a host of great-grandchildren.
