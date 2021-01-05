LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — John Harold Webb, 84, died January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at John Lay Cemetery. Mr. Webb served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

