FLORENCE — John “Bobby, Bugs, Mr. Bob, Pappy” Harris of Florence, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021. He was born November 2, 1931.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Wilma Dean Harris after 58 years of marriage; parents, Roy and Minnie Harris; bothers, Jack Harris and Glenn Harris.
He is survived by his sister, Annie Lo Watson; sons, David Harris (Teresa) and Jonathan Harris (Angela); grandchildren, David Glenn Harris II (Kim), Josh Harris, Caty Harris, Robert Harris (Sarah), Libby Harris, Justin White and five great-grandchildren. He had many friends he loved spending time with especially Ed and Christie Traughber, Bobbie Hines and many others. Our Dad never met a stranger; he loved to talk about fishing and Alabama Football.
John retired from Reynolds Can Plant after 40 years to take care of our mom/granny after she had a severe stroke. He promised her he would not put her in a nursing home, so for almost 14 years he took care of her daily needs at home. They were faithful members of the East Florence Church of Christ and our dad would get up on Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m. to get himself and Wilma Dean ready for church. They were frequently seen at Cracker Barrel, Walmart, Momma Jeans and basically all over Florence with our dad pushing our mom in her wheelchair as she shopped. They were known for helping others and making fruit baskets for visiting preachers or those in need.
He loved to fish and talk about fishing and if he was not able to go fishing he would drive to McFarland Park and talk to someone that was fishing from the bank.
He loved spending time with his family and friends especially his two sons and his six grandchildren.
He was such a great example of a faithful servant and Christian. He always put the needs of others before his own.
Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held Thursday January 7, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, with Frank Richey conducting the service. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
We would like to thank the staff at Columbia Cottage in Florence for the care they provided our dad over the last several months. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at The North Alabama Medical Center, Shoals Hospital and especially the nurses and doctors at Good Samaritan Hospice.
