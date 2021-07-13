HALEYVILLE — John Harvey Caldwell Jr., 94, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Walker Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

