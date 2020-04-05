FLORENCE — John Harvey White was born in Vina, Alabama, but moved to Florence, Alabama in the early 1950’s. He was a lifelong resident of Florence. He was a graduate of Coffee High School and Florence State University. His early career was spent as a radio announcer for WJOI Radio, which he enjoyed very much. He served for six years in the Alabama National Guard, 115th Signal Battalion. He worked and retired from Ford Motor Company as a permanent mold operator.
A graveside service will be in Greenview Memorial Park Monday, April 6, 2020, with Justin Pannell officiating.
John is survived by his sister, Margaret Stack and her husband, Van of Florence; nephew, Dr. Michael Stack of Memphis, TN; and niece, Allison Stack Blair and her children, Ethan and Ella Blair of Florence. He was a beloved brother and uncle. He treated his niece and nephew as his own children.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Weatherford White; and father, James Clifford White.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Florence Nursing Home especially Thomas, May, Linda and Misty for their kindness, and special thanks to Dr. Bob Mann.
