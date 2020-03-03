MOULTON — John Hayden Coffey, age 93, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The family will receive visitors at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church today, March 3, from 12 noon to 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow immediately. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Elliott Funeral Home will be directing.
Mr. Coffey was born in the Wren community to Russell and Bessie Coffey on April 22, 1926, the third of eight children. He grew up during the hard times of the Great Depression and its aftermath and told many stories of the various ways he and his brothers worked to support the family. After graduation from Lawrence County High School, he trained to be a carpenter and practiced his trade for several years.
In 1952 Mr. Coffey was hired as the Refuge Manager of the Black Warrior Wildlife Management Area in the Bankhead National Forest and served in this position for thirty-two years. During this period, he met hundreds of people as he worked wildlife hunts in both his management area and in others throughout north Alabama. He especially enjoyed the educational aspect of his job. He reached scores of people as he spoke to groups about the importance and preservation of wildlife, and he led hundreds of field trips for various groups to give them firsthand knowledge of local wildlife and the forest.
Mr. Coffey’s spiritual life was very important to him. He was proudly a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday School for fifty-six years and spent untold hours supporting its other ministries.
Preceding Hayden in death were his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Vaudie Hazel Coffey; grandsons, Matthew Hunter and Jonathon Berry; his parents, Russell and Bessie Coffey; and brothers, Dallas and Martin Coffey. He is survived by his children, Diane (Jim) Berry of Tuscumbia; Donna (Roger) Hunter of Oneonta; Johnny (Daphen) Coffey of Trussville; and Donita (Jack) Moody of Vernon. Surviving siblings include Russell Jr., Willard, and Arnold Coffey, Beatrice Evans and Jane Spivey. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Coffey family is very grateful that our sister, Donna Hunter, and niece, Crystin Burton, were able to provide kind and loving care for Daddy after he developed serious health problems in 2018. We also appreciate the exceptional care provided by his home health and hospice caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11450 AL Hwy 33, Moulton, AL 35650, or to the charity of your choice.
