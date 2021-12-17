VINA

John Henry Mills, 80, died December 15, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home. Burial is in Halltown Cemetery.

