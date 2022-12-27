HAGERSTOWN, MD — John Frederick Herndon, 76, died December 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, at noon, at the funeral home with burial in Greenhill Cemetery.

