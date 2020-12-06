MUSCLE SHOALS
John Phillip Holmes, 71, of Muscle Shoals, passed away, Thursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery with Stanley Hargett officiating.
Mr. Holmes was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Holmes.
John is survived by his son, Justin Holmes (Amber); brothers, Roger Holmes (Doris) Robby Holmes (Nancy); grandchildren, Leyton and Colt Holmes; nieces, Andrea Hammond (Al) and Heather Holmes.
Pallbearers will be Family and friends.
