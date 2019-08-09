RUSSELLVILLE — John Hubert Edmond, age 94, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, August 05, 2019.
Mr. Edmond had resided in Franklin County for the past 63 years. He was a graduate of Haleyville High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was serving at D-Day on Omaha Beach, involved in the Battle of the Bulge, and helped liberate concentration camps. He lived through the Depression Era. He was a sheet metal worker, was self-employed and worked at TVA.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brock Cemetery in Brilliant, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Shirley Edmond Howard; three grandchildren, Lance Howard, Michael Howard (Sharon); Johnna Morrow (Michael); four great-grandchildren, Katie and Ethan Howard, Jessica and Jodie Morrow; brothers, Freddie Edmond (Pat), Wayne Edmond (Carolyn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Vernell Threadgill Edmond; second wife, Dixie Burleson Edmond; son, Rickey Edmond; daughter, Sheila Edmond; son-in-law, Thomas Howard; parents, John and Jewel (Champion) Edmond; two sisters and four brothers.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
