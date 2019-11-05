FLORENCE — John “J.B.” Hammock, Jr., 87, of Florence, passed away November 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held today, November 5th at 2 p.m. in the pavilion at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Interment in the mausoluem will follow.
Mr. Hammock was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Korean War. He was a retired oiler with Reynolds Metals Company. He loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay “Queenie” Kidd Hammock. Survivors include his wife, Sue Beck Hammock; sons, Tommy (Cindy) Hammock, Perry “Pete” Hammock and Billy (Brandi) Hammock; sisters, Della Clement, Ruth Smith and Winona Logan; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Mitchell Hollingsworth and Shoals Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
