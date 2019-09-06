SHEFFIELD
John “J.T.” Thomas Call Mansell, age 36, of Sheffield passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 7th at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias in Russellville.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Boyd, Ron Keener, Donovan Keener, R.J. Keener, Ricky Stone and Billy Keener. Josh Call and Carson Mansell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
J.T. was a native of Sheffield and knew almost every resident of Sheffield. He helped anyone he could and had the biggest heart of anyone you could imagine. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body and never met a stranger. He loved with all his heart and lived the same. He was a hard worker, a millwright by trade but a roofer at heart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Mansell; sister, Tonya Mansell; brother, Perry Quinn; grandmother, Lillie Todd; grandparents, Audie and Thomas Mansell.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Call; daughters, Haylee Mansell and Ella Mansell; twin brother, Josh Call; sister, Jeannie Boyd; brothers, Carson Mansell, Kevin Mansell, all from the Shoals; sister, Lisa Hinkledire; brothers, Johnny Quinn and Earl Quinn, all from Indiana.
J.T. woke up every day with a smile on his face. He couldn’t walk without singing. He touched so many lives and will never be forgotten.
