LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — John “Jack” Wesley, 95, died January 25, 2022. A graveside service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ.

