LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — John “Jack” Wesley, 95, died January 25, 2022. A graveside service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: Feb. 1, 2022
- Lotteries for Feb. 1
- Jury questioning to begin in case related to Breonna Taylor
- Round 2: Powerhouse Auburn, erratic Alabama set for showdown
- Email casts doubt on local branding firms
- Homeless in the Shoals: 'The system is clearly broken'
- Marsh bringing ‘mother of all school choice bills’
- Sutherland challenges Melson in Senate race
Most Read
Articles
- Florence reveals new logo and tagline
- What restaurants are about to open in the Shoals?
- Florence logo unveiling yields quite a backlash
- Sheffield restaurant retains business license
- Council to discuss options on Tuesday
- Waterloo, other towns turn down ARPA funds
- 62-year-old woman dies in Cherokee house fire
- Judge overturns decision to terminate Sheffield official
- Officials: COVID cases reach record high at Keller Hospital
- Firefighters save veteran's medals in house fire
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence reveals new logo and tagline (4)
- James opens gubernatorial campaign with evangelical appeal (2)
- Council to discuss options on Tuesday (2)
- Firefighters save veteran's medals in house fire (2)
- State’s first case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co. (2)
- Marsh bringing ‘mother of all school choice bills’ (1)
- Colbert's COVID cases topping the state (1)
- Sheffield to upgrade computer security, city hall (1)
- Lauderdale Co. employees to receive $1.3M in bonuses (1)
- Investigator:'Con artist' facing theft charges (1)
- Lauderdale commissioner Holmes will not seek reelection (1)
- Should all of the Shoals area schools transition to virtual learning for at least two weeks? (1)
- Memory refresher on US destruction (1)
- Siegel's 18 3s 'pretty good day's work' (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- Hearing in Tuscumbia pedestrian fatality case continued (1)
- Public invited to Chronic Wasting Disease meeting at UNA (1)
Commented