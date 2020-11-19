F.11.19.20 John Eady.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Mr. John Jerry Eady, 74 of Tuscumbia, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Rev. Otis B. Smith officiating. The public viewing will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

