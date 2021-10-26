ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — John “JJ” Hall, 47, died October 22, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was employed with Magotheaux-Pulaski.

