ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — John “Johnny” Wesley Lowery, 70, died October 15, 2020. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 17, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Macedonia Cemetery, Lawrence Co., TN. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.