TUSCUMBIA — John Keith Sparks, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 61. His visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
John is survived by his children, Jonathon Sparks, Beverly Sparks and Pamela Sparks; and grandchildren, Nova, Justice and Hannah Sparks, Jonathan Weeks, Christina Eletto, Mia Smith, Ariana Sparks and Payton Williams.
