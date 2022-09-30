HATTON — John “Keith” Masterson, 70, died September 27, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow 12 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Masterson Cemetery in Town Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.