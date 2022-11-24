KILLEN

John Evan Kemp, 90, died November 22, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Longview, TX.

