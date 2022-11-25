KILLEN — John Evan Kemp of Killen, passed away on November 22, 2022.
John was born in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Longview. He worked 39 years as a machinist in the oil tool industry. He was married to Joy Ann Brown for 48 years and to this marriage were born Louis and Deborah. After the death of Joy, he married Margaret Williams. He and Margaret were married for eleven years until her death in 2020. He enjoyed being a servant to God and his fellow man. This passion of service found its expression in being a deacon at the Real Road church of Christ, teaching Bible classes, working at a youth camp and being a part of a volunteer church building crew.
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the visitation is planned for 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Elkins East Chapel in Center Star.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evan Kemp and Clyo Williams; son, Louis Evan Kemp; wife, Joy Ann Kemp; wife, Margaret Kemp; brother, Charles Kemp.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah McGee and her husband, Dwight; sons by marriage, Fred Williams (Pam); Ray Williams (Judy); Mark Williams (Beverly); Tim Williams (Debbie); grandchildren, Isaac McGee (Jamie), Katharine Gann (Sawyer); Great grandchildren, Josiah and Joy Elizabeth McGee.
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama
