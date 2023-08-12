PLAINVIEW, TEXAS — John passed away on his birthday, Monday, July 31, 2023. Visitation will be at Kornerstone Funeral Home in Plainview, Texas (3605 SW 3rd Street, Plainview, TX 79072), Tuesday, July 15, 2023, at 12:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

