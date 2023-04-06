F.4.6.23 John Dupree.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — John Loyd Dupree, 66, of Muscle Shoals, died April 4, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, April 8th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. A graveside service for family and friends will immediately follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Central with Jim Stanphill, Jr., Esq. officiating.

