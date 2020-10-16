MOULTON — John L. Lipsey, Sr., 81, died October 14, 2020. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.