HACKLEBURG — John L. Smith, 78, died, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m., Monday, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. He was the father to Sherry, Kim, and Deirdre.

