LEXINGTON — John L. Stinson, Jr., 84, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Lexington Church of God and retired from International Paper.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel with Dino Atkins officiating. Burial will be in Harmon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Garner, Joey Garner, James Grossheim, Landyn Masoner, Charles Thigpen and Donnie Grossheim.
Mr. Stinson was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Stinson, Sr. and Juanita and Chick Hart. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hildred Garner Stinson; children, Monica (Greg) Bass and John (Bonnie) Stinson; grandchildren, Clint (Alyssa) Phillips, Erica (Landyn) Masoner, Raven (James) Grossheim and Ryley Stinson; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Carter, Adaline, Myla and Emmitt; sisters, Jo Stinson, Judy (Robert) Odom and Jane (Charles) Wright; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their care and support during this time.
