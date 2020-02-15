RICHLANDS, N.C. — John L. Wyrick, 88, of Richlands, NC passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
A Marine Sergeant in the Korean War. Born July 4, 1931 in Etheridge, TN, to the late John William and Annie Leona Gowen Wyrick of Muscle Shoals, AL. He was preceded by a son, Craig Wyrick; brothers J.W. Wyrick and Leon Wyrick.
Survivors are his daughters, Victoria L. Wyrick of Richlands, NC, Bridget Cumbie (John) of Cedar Point, NC; two sons, Curtis W. Wyrick of Chicago, IL, John Gowen Wyrick of Jacksonville, NC; sister, Ella Dee Riddle of Muscle Shoals; and his grandchildren.
Commented