LEIGHTON
John Lee Brewer, II, age 46, of Leighton, AL, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home.
Mr. Brewer was born to John Lee Brewer and Theresa May Cole Brewer in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Colbert Heights High School.
Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife, Danielle Brewer; children, Bryant Lee, Aliyah Carolynn, Carlie Alana and Dawson Levi; stepchildren, Colton James and Tristen Everett; sisters, Faith Rogers, Tracy Kissinger and Michelle Miles; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
