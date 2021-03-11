BIRMINGHAM — John Lee Duster, 68, died March 3, 2021. Services celebrating his life will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Grey-Bushelon Chapel, Birmingham. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Lee Duster, please visit our floral store.

