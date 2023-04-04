F 4.4.23 John Neyman.JPG

FLORENCE — John Lemuel Neyman, Jr., 84, Florence, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Visitation will be today, April 4, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Derek Paetow officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

