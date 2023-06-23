F.6.23.23 John Hamner.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — John Leon Hamner, age 86, of Florence, AL passed from this life to the next to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, June 30th from 10 to 11 A.M. at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11 A.M., also at Woodmont Baptist Church.

View our Print Replica