LEOMA, TENNESSEE — John Lewis Perry, 86, died October 31, 2022. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a veteran of the National Guard.

