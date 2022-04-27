FLORENCE — John Houston Lindsey, 58, died April 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the brother of Sandra Hardwick. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

