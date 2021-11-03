FLORENCE — John Luther Craig, 71, died October 31, 2021. Visitatio will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Fergason Cemetery around 1:30 p.m. John was the husband of Rena Craig.

