FLORENCE — John M. Counts Jr. “Jack”, 90, of Florence, passed away March 9 2022. Jack was born on July 13th, 1931 in Gainesville, FL.
In the mid-30’s, his family relocated to Tuscumbia, Alabama. June of 1946, the Counts Family moved to Florence Alabama, where Jack attended Coffee High School, and was a member of the football team ‘’The Yellow Jackets” (#33) - he graduated in 1950, as part of the final original class of Coffee High School. His later school years brought him to the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.
In November of 1951 he was called to active duty as part of the local Naval reserve unit, he attended basic training in Bainbridge, Maryland. Following basic training, he was assigned to duty aboard the Naval Minesweeper, The USS Thompson-set to serve during the Korean War. During Active Service, his ship was hit several times by enemy fire, but sustained no major damage. Jack received his Honorable Discharge in 1953, but during his time in service he learned his future trade - Pipe Fitter.
Upon his return home, Jack received employment with TVA, helping construct the large Lift Lock, now located on the Tennessee River in connection with Wilson Dam. Other local jobs included Colbert Steam Plant and Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant.
In 1969, Jack began the newest adventure in his life, having acquired an employment opportunity with the A.G. McGee Company in Cleveland Ohio, to work as Pipe Fitter Foreman, at the World’s Largest Oil Refinery, (at that time) in Aruba - a small Dutch Island off the coast of South America, where he would move his family and live for seven years on the Island. Following the job in Aruba, he was then sent by the McGee Company to Sweden - for six months to work as a start-up Engineer, for The Preemraff Lysekil Oil Refinery at Brofjorden, near the Swedish city of Lysekil. He was later hired by ProCon Incorporated and sent to Puerto Rico, where he helped build a pharmaceutical plant for the Smith-Kline company.
Jack also worked on many other jobs, including Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mandan, South Dakota and Clearwater, Florida.
He remained in Clearwater, Florida for 18 years but later returned to his home in Florence, AL in 1998. Jack took incredible pride in his home, which he built and designed himself, with the help of his father. His Forest Hills house would become the very first Home, ever built in his beautiful subdivision.
Upon returning to Florence, he picked back up his passion, past-time and hobby, of restoring antique automobiles to their former glory. Some of his favorites being his 1968 Mustang and his 1957 “T’Bird’. Jack also owned a large collection of antique automobiles, including Corvettes, Thunderbirds, Lincoln Towncars, Jeepsters and Cadillacs.
Mr. Counts enjoyed being an avid part of his community. He was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Association (VFW), local Korean War Veterans Chapter, a longtime member of the Exchange Club - sitting on the Board of Directors; recipient of a 50-year pin from the Masonic Lodge #14 (Florence, Alabama), former member of the Shriner Adar Temple in Tulsa Oklahoma, past President of the Muscle Shoals Scottish-Rite Association, member of the First Methodist Church, former member of the Lions Club and UNA Sportsman’s Club as well as a local chapter member of the Mustang Club.
He loved his Coffee High School class of 1950 and served on the Scholarship board at UNA Sponsored by Coffee High School. He was Chairman on the Board, that provided a museum of school memorabilia, from the past classes of both Coffee and Bradshaw High School’s.
“Jack” was the most Personable, Gentle, Gentleman, to anyone and everyone and he so Dearly Loved his Family. He will be Eternally remembered by so many as the most LOYAL friend one could have.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, John Monroe Counts Sr. and Blanche Counts; his sister, Marianne Murtagh; brothers, Richard Alan Counts and William G. Counts; son, John M. Counts III “Sonny” and wife of 54 years, Patricia A. Counts.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Smith (Randy) and Laurie Counts. Granddaughters, Alisha Kilby (Wes), Sarah Katelynn Counts. Great-granddaughter, Angela-Faith Kilby and Grand-Puppy, Keiko Counts.
We are Grateful to Doctor Edsel P. Holden, II, MD; Nurses, Margie, Joni, Trinity and Katelyn and to Mayle, the Sunshine on the 2nd floor. You each gave Mr. Counts Respect and Dignity.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Sarah K. Counts, Eli Flippen, Nick Ingram, Jeff Hall, Adam McCanless, and Chris Godsey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, George Chambers, Bob Hill, Henry Barnett aka “Doodle”, Dave Covington, Albert Lee Bendal, Dr. Joe Flippen, and Harold Barr.
