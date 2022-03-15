FLORENCE — John M. Counts Jr., 90, died March 9, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenview Memorial. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

