FLORENCE — John Milton Moody, 80, of Florence, passed away November 30, 2019. John M. was born in 1939 in Paris, Tennessee to John Erwin and Ina Comer Moody. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Jane Clendenin in 1961. After the birth of their first child, they moved to Alabama, where he became an avid Alabama fan. John M. worked in the tool and die business until 1971 when he and partners ventured out to begin Southeastern Extrusion and Tool. It has grown to be the largest privately owned extrusion tool company in North America. John M’s favorite hobbies were hunting quail and training bird dogs. Some other things he enjoyed doing included golfing, fishing and traveling to the beach with his family and friends. Of all the dogs John M. has ever loved, Blackie was his favorite. Blackie was a special friend like no other. Although John M. loved his hobbies, his real pride and joy was his family. John M. followed each of his children and all of his grandchildren to all of their sporting events and dance recitals. He was the loudest fan in the stands. John M. was a very special man indeed and had the unique ability to make everyone around him feel safe and loved. He was kind, generous, strong and compassionate. His life’s mantra was to help and encourage everyone he met.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Moody was preceded in death by his parents, John Erwin and Ina Comer Moody; sisters, Carol Moody Lee and Ann Moody McDonough; and a son-in-law, John David White, II.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Clendenin Moody; daughter, Lisa Ann Moody White Hall (Mike); son, John Michael Moody (Tammy); daughter, Patti Jane Moody Thompson (Bob), all of Florence; sister, Gayle Moody Rogers Thompson (Dick) of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Christopher John White (Jo Mae) of Huntsville, David Brooks White (Kirstie) of Columbus, GA, Ashley Nicole Moody, John Hunter Thompson, John William Moody and Brooks Taylor Thompson, all of Florence; great-grandchildren, Addison Grace White of Columbus, GA, John David White of Huntsville, Ellie Jane White of Huntsville and Stella Brooks White of Columbus, GA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mr. Moody’s grandsons, Chris White, David White, Hunter Thompson, John Moody, Brooks Thompson, and cousin, Bobby Comer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Miles, Larry Staggs, Harold Kimbrough, Garry Barnes, Phillip Comer, William Hill, Ricky Barlow and Johnny Copeland.
We would like to thank Dr. Robert Mann for being dad’s physician and dear friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.
