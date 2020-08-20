KILLEN
John Maples “Rowdy” Phillips, age 99, of Killen, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 22nd at 5:00 p.m. at Center Star Cemetery with Ashley Pettus officiating.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Phillips and a number of nieces and nephews.
John was of the Baptist faith and was a retired U.S. Navy veteran having served in World War II and Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Teamsters local No. 402. He will be fondly remembered for his mild manner, sense of humor and love for family and country.
