WARNER ROBINS, GA. — John McDuffa 77, of Warner Robins, GA passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm CT, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery @ Liberty Hill in Phil Campbell, AL with Marty Vandiver officiating.
Son of the late Ruby Bankston McDuffa and William McDuffa, he was born in Phil Campbell, AL. John McDuffa was retired from Warner Robins AFB; he had lived in Warner Robins since 1973. He had coached Little League and recreational baseball in Warner Robins for many years. Mr. McDuffa loved to fish and was a member of the Bonaire Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by brother, Wayne McDuffa; sisters, Willie Sue Gober, Betty Rhea and Paulette Suddith.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ann McDuffa of Warner Robins; sons, Jeff (Twila) McDuffie of Forsyth and Joey (Michelle) McDuffie of Warner Robins; brothers, Arnold (Nancy) of Mississippi, Ronald (Gail) McDuffa and Donald (Freda) McDuffa, both of Alabama; sisters, Louise Painter of Texas and Nell (Scott) Calglazier of Alabama; and grandchildren, Steven (Katie) McDuffie, Dustin (Kayla) Wilson, Wesley McDuffie, Shane McDuffie, Katelyn Motes and Bradey Motes.
A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
