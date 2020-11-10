MUSCLE SHOALS — John Robert McMillan, 77, of Muscle Shoals passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. There was a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9th at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Brother Jerry Edgil officiating.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during Vietnam. He loved riding his motorcycle and watching Alabama Football. ROLL TIDE!!!
John was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Arnold McMillan and parents, Mose McCarley McMillan and Cleo Olive McMillan.
He is survived by his children, Jason McMillan (Courtney), Warren McMillan, Carla McMillan Estes, and Russell Palmer (Misty); grandchildren, Shane Dodds, Danielle Stewart, Jonathan Hall, Jacob Landers, and Cooper Palmer; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Logan, and Brady Jackson, and Elijah and Connor Dodds.
Friends and family served as pallbearers.
