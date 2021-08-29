FLORENCE — John Merion Baskins, 82, of Florence passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. John was retired from TVA as a diesel mechanic where he served as steward for the Machinist Union and he served as a Deacon of Evergreen Baptist Church.
Visitation will be today, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Tom Sibley, services will conclude with burial in Pisgah Cemetery.
Mr. Baskins was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Ollie Mae Baskins; sons, Terry Baskins and Dennis Baskins; and grandson, Daniel Baskins. He is survived by his wife, Laura Baskins, Florence, AL; a son, Bryan Baskin (Missy), Florence, AL; a daughter, Denise Lee, Muscle Shoals, AL; a sister, Gertrude Tidwell, Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren, Christopher Baskins and Alecia Baskins, both of Bloomington, IN, Jason Baskins, Christian Lee and Nikki Baskins, all of Florence, AL; and numerous great grandchildren.
