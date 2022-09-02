RUSSELLVILLE — John Michael Johnson, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Lauderdale County, AL to Lance Delano and Tallulah Earline Watson Johnson. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay where he taught Sunday School for over 20 years. He was an Automotive Instructor at Russellville City School for 21 years.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Bill Harper and Bro. Frank Spires officiating. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Katherine Johnson; two children, Ashley Jaudon (Brent) and Todd Johnson (Sheena); two grandsons, John Koen and Joah Johnson; two sisters, Gail Spires (Frank) and Laura Aycock (Jeff) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Commented