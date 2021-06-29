HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS — John Michael “Mike” White, 57, passed away on June 15, 2021 in Highland Park, IL. Beloved husband of Tina White (nee Broadfoot). Loving son of Kristine (nee Stapleton) and the late John White. Son-in-law of Buddy and Rose Broadfoot. Brother of Jennifer (David) Terry. Fond brother-in-law of Laura (Eric) Pollard and Emily (Bob) Harris. Cherished uncle of Logan Terry, Will (Ashley) Terry, Anna (Matt) Hetzer, Ben Terry, Dr. Adam (Jenna) Threet, Dr. Abby Threet, Darby (Brandon) Scarborough, Maggie Harris, and great- uncle of Marlowe Terry.
Mike grew up in Athens, AL and graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1986, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He began working for TDK Corporation in January of 1987 and was Vice President Regional Sales when he passed away. He loved to travel, fish, spend time with friends and family and always lived life to the fullest. Mike never met a stranger and was always quick to offer his help to anyone that needed him. Mike was a blessing to everyone and will be greatly missed by all.
The Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Athens, AL. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following at Revival (303 W. Washington Street, Athens, AL).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church (1900 US-72, Athens, AL 35611 - www.stpaulcatholicchurchathens.org/) or St. John United Methodist Church (457 Co. Rd. 7, Florence, AL 35633 - www.sjf.church).
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Commented