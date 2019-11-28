KILLEN — John Neal Phillips, age 79, of Killen, passed away November 26, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, from 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Killen Cemetery.
Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Phillips; brother, Don Phillips; sister, Jane Phillips; and partner, Virginia Jeffrey.
Survivors include his son, Kris Phillips and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Harrison Chapel United Methodist Church.
