SHEFFIELD — John Neff, Jr., 99, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, March 10, from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

