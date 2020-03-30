RUSSELLVILLE — John Norris Bendall, age 87, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital.
He proudly served his nation in the U.S. Army SFC/E7 (Retired) during the Vietnam War and the Alabama National Guard. He was a deacon and a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church for over fifty years. He worked several years at Shook & Fletcher Mine and TVA before going to work for the U.S. Post Office where he retired in the early 90’s. He loved his wife, daughter, and grandchildren very much. Everyone who knew John, will miss him.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Bro. Kent Walker will speak at the service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Hester Bendall; his father, John Louis Bendall; and brother, Herschel Bendall.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Nettie Faye (Byrd) Bendall; daughter, Diane Bendall Denson; grandchildren, Kevin Denson, Emily Higginbotham (Derek); great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava, Mason, Bently (Kevin), Will, and Emma (Emily).
Commented